URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Urbana man who is accused of killing a man during a drug deal almost three years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
The News Gazette reports U.S. Marshals arrested Kamryn Cheatham, 24, of Indianapolis for the Oct. 5, 2019 shooting of Tramale Hooser, 21.
Hooser was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital but died about a half hour later.
Authorities said Cheatham had been identified almost immediately as the person who shot Hooser at the Colorado Ridge apartment complex in the 700 block of East Colorado Ave. in Urbana.
Witnesses told police Hooser was selling marijuana. Officers found a large amount of cash in his pocket and suitcase in the car with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
Police said Cheatham came to Hooser to buy drugs but, during the transaction, allegedly pulled a gun and shot him repeatedly.
A warrant was issued for Cheatham's arrest ten days after the killing. Marshals booked him into the county jail Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder, the News Gazette reports.
He is being held on a $5 million bond and will be in court again Tuesday.
