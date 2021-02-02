SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two gang members injured in a shooting and crash in Springfield are now facing charges, police said.
Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers said people from a vehicle were firing weapons at another vehicle in Springfield while both were moving westbound on Ash Street. One of the vehicles then crashed near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ash Street.
In the crash, the vehicle hit multiple parked cars and a utility pole. All three people in that vehicle were hurt and went to a hospital.
Authorities reported finding firearms at the scene.
Two of the injured people, identified as 20-year-old Malik Johnson and 22-year-old Souvenir Callwood, were taken to the Sangamon County Jail after their release from the hospital. Johnson is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of a weapon without a FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Callwood faces counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon without a FOID card, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Johnson's bond is set at $100,000, while Callwood's bond is $300,000.
The third injured person remains in hospital care as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
