DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A gas station employee repeatedly stole money from the Decatur business, police said.
Officers said Jennie R. Speer, 47, was involved in the theft of money from Marathon Gas Station (2405 N. 22nd St.). Starting on Sept. 6, they said a loss prevention employee noticed Speer involved in transactions where she would ring up items and void transactions, then keep the money she received from the customer for herself. She’s accused of also using stolen money to buy cigarettes and other items in the store.
About $503.21 in cash was stolen from the store from Sept. 6 to Oct. 14, police said. According to sworn statements, Speer admitted to stealing for a three-month period and said she needed the money “for her teeth and car”. She estimated stealing $1,500 from the store in hundreds of voided transactions, the documents said.
Police said Speer stole over $200 in cigarettes with the stolen money.
Speer faces charges of theft deception intent and retail theft in Macon County. Her bail is set at $2,000.