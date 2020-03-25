URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana Walmart employee is accused of loading gift cards with money and pocketing them in in a theft scheme.
According to police, a manager of the store noticed the register where 19-year-old Joseph Sloan worked was short earlier in March. He investigated and found Sloan "multiple times loading a gift card and putting it in his pocket", police investigator Duane Smith told The News-Gazette.
Smith said Sloan had discovered a weakness in the system in which gift cards were loaded, then put money on cards through Walmart registers "to the tune of almost $16,000" between March 17 and 22. Employees at the 100 South High Cross Road store informed police about the alleged crime Sunday.
Sloan is charged with theft over $10,000, which is a Class 2 felony count. He faces probation to three to seven years in prison if found guilty.
Sloan was released on his own recognizance Monday by Judge Tom Difanis after he was arraigned. He will be back in court on May 19.
NOTE: The Champaign County inmate website does not have a mug shot of Sloan in its records.