DADE CITY, Fla. (WAND) – A police department gave back this holiday season by paying off Walmart layaway accounts.
The 2019 Christmas season marked the second time Dade City, Fla., helped others by paying off these accounts. Each of the 26 accounts they covered were set to expire, meaning products would have ended up back on shelves Tuesday, according to WFLA.
The accounts totaled over $4,300, which police covered with anonymous donations to the Dade City Police Department foundation.
Dade City Police Chief James Walters and his staff went to the local Walmart to make the payments before he personally called all 26 people to let them know their gifts could be picked up. Some were skeptical and surprised at first, but all were grateful for the help.
“The relief in some of their faces,” Walters said. “Because if they had the means, they would have paid it off already.”
Walters said it’s just as rewarding to give to others as it is to receive gifts.