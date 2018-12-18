DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A group of people beat others with poles outside of a bar, police say.
Sworn statements say two sisters left Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package late Monday and found two cars park on the sides of their car. Police say between eight and 10 people got out of the cars – some armed with silver poles – and attacked the women after 11 p.m.
One of the victims said a person in the group knocked her to the ground and hit her with a pole in the back of her head and forehead before attackers kicked her on the ground. Jervon Powell, 22, is accused of taking a gold wallet or purse from one of the victims, which had about $500 in cash and cards in it, and leaving the scene.
Security camera video showed several people running at the sisters and attacking them outside of the bar, officers say.
Police also arrested Brianna Quick, 19, in connection to the attack. Both suspects face mob action charges, while Powell faces a second charge for theft and Quick is charged with aggravated battery.
WAND-TV reached out to Decatur detectives to find out if investigators have arrested any other suspects and did not immediately hear back.