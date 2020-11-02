SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A robber with a gun stole cash from someone Monday in Springfield, police said.
Authorities said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and Phillips Street. They said a person approached the victim with a gun and stole cash, which the victim had just pulled from an ATM.
No suspect information is available at this time. There have not been any arrests as of Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.