CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are reporting an increase in gun violence from last year.
As of April 8, Champaign Police have confirmed 52 incidents where a firearm has been discharged, an increase from 28 this time last year. There have been no homicides so far this year.
“Unfortunately, gun violence remains an urgent, complex and multifaceted problem, for our community and most others,” said Lieutenant of Investigations Geoff Coon. “A small percentage of individuals are choosing to settle disputes with bullets instead of words, and it’s important we continue to build upon community partnerships to proactively find new ways to intervene, disrupt the violence, and help those involved find a new path forward. One shooting is one too many.”
Police said the shooting violence experienced is largely retaliatory in nature or among known acquaintances and is not random.
Many of the shootings are referred to as ‘crimes of opportunity,” a crime committed when the offender acknowledges the chance to act in that specific moment and seizes it. This has led to gunfire exchanged between passing vehicles.
Additional characteristics of gun violence in Champaign:
They are largely unpredictable and spurred by an isolated disagreement, often beginning on social media.
Shooting scenes now commonly involve a high number of rounds of ammunition, with more than 20, 30 or
even 50 spent shell casings collected at some incidents.
An increase in incidents that involve multiple shooters, multiple weapons, and on occasion high-powered
rifle rounds capable of piercing housing structures and vehicles.
Drug and alcohol consumption, along with large, late-night group gatherings have led to violence.
A lack of cooperation from victims and potential witnesses at shooting scenes.
Anyone with information related to a crime or future act of violence is encouraged to contact police at 217-351-4545.
YTD (Jan. 1-April 8) Shooting Data - Citywide
2019
2020
2021
Total # of Shots Fired Incidents
22
28
|
52
Individuals Struck
8
4
6
Property Damage
12
16
|
25
Homicides
|
1
1
|
0
“All too often, our neighborhoods and families are becoming heartbroken by the tragic news of a shooting, and the impact of gun violence can create a significant trauma for bystanders, friends and loved ones who must try and live with an experience they wish never happened,” said Community Coalition Facilitator Tracy Parsons. “The senseless shootings must stop – our neighborhoods are not asking for the problem but are sadly and unjustly facing the brunt of it. The Coalition and its partners are committed as ever to addressing violent crime and supporting those affected."
