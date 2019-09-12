SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A gunshot hit a house Thursday afternoon in Springfield, police said.
Officers said they were called at 2:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of Joyce Lane. They said someone had fired a gun in the direction of a home in the area.
A woman was taking out the trash at the time when it happened. She ran back inside and suffered a minor injury. It's unclear if that injury came from gunfire or something else.
Police found at least five shell casings at the scene.
In terms of a suspect description, police said they are looking for a black male who wore blue jeans and a gray shirt and had dreadlocks. They believe he left the scene on foot.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.