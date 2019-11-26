RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Gunshots hit a Rantoul house Tuesday morning, police said in a press release.
According to authorities, police responded at 9:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Winding Lane, where they found gunshot hit a residence multiple times. A bullet also hit a vehicle in the driveway of that house.
The residence was unoccupied when someone fired the shots. Police contacted the homeowner, who then responded to the scene.
Police said they found a shell casing and fired projectile in the area.
A witness told authorities they saw a dark-colored four-door vehicle driving in the area right before hearing gunshots.
Anyone who might have information about what happened is asked to call Rantoul police at (217)893-5600 or Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Detectives are continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon.