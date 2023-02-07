DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Danville. The only the suspect took: pizza.
Danville Police were called to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct. Monday night around 8:30.
A Papa Johns delivery driver said they were delivering pizza in the area when a man approached him armed with a handgun and demanded the pizza.
the driver handed over the pizza, and the suspect took it and ran away.
The suspect was wearing a mask.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
