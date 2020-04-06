CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Bellefontaine St. and Market St. around 12:30 p.m. for shots fired.
They learned a 32-year-old victim had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the suspect was riding a bicycle when he fired several shots at the victim in an alley behind a home in the 1100 block of North Champaign St.
No one is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.