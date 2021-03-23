TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police said they seized guns and drugs when serving a search warrant at a local home.
Police said they heard complaints from neighbors about a home in the 900 block of W. Rich St., where traffic was coming in and out. Officers observed the address and saw the same activity.
"TPD is responsible for quality of life for our families here in this great city," officers said. "Living next to or around that area was an issue that needed to be addressed."
Police obtained a search warrant on March 22 after a "series of events and resources," according to a Facebook post. The warrant was served late into the night.
Two suspects, 38-year-old Joshua M. DeClerck and 42-year-old Nathan Domonousky, were arrested. DeClerck, who is on parole, was arrested on charges of armed violence (Class X felony), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon. Domonousky is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Along with guns, authorities recovered several grams of meth, scales, baggies, cash and other tools used to sell, police said.
