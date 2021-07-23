SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Guns and meth were found on two men during a Springfield traffic stop, police said.
At 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers said they stopped a vehicle in the area of 5th Street and Ash Street. They said 39-year-old Darrell J. Hoehn was the driver and 37-year-old Stephan R. Rector was the passenger.
Hoehn was asked to exit the vehicle. Police reported finding a Ruger .357 revolver where he was sitting. In a further vehicle search, officers said they discovered a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol on the passenger side.
Both people were arrested and were found to possession of meth.
Hoehn is charged is armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms with no FOID card. Rector is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.