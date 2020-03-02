CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects approached two University of Illinois students with handguns in robbery attempts Sunday night, police said.
Officers said the first happened at 10:44 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 5th St., when two men showed handguns and demanded a student's belongings. The victim gave his property to one of the men and the offenders fled.
The second happened several minutes later in the 300 block of S. 5th St., when a man showed a handgun to a different student and immediately fled.
Each student was about to enter a private apartment complex when approached, per police. There were no injuries.
Champaign police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at (217)351-4545. Champaign County Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously at (217)373-TIPS, online through this link, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.