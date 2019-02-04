RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say fired gunshots into Rantoul homes.
Shots were fired twice in a span of several days, officers say. A press release says the first situation happened on the night of Jan. 16 in the 1300 block of Abram Drive. Police came to the scene the following evening and found three bullet holes in the side of a residence. Officers recovered a shell casing and fired projectile in the area.
Police say shots were fired again on the night of Jan. 18 or early morning on Jan. 19 in the 200 block of W. Frost Ave. Police found one bullet hole on the outside of a house. Officers did not find any weapon evidence at that scene.
The release says bullets entered each house and damaged interior walls. Police did not have any suspect information as of Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Information leading to an arrest can mean a cash reward of as much as $1,000.