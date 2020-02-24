DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police said a man who was hired to do carpentry work for someone ended up robbing that person at gunpoint Saturday.
The victim was not hurt, but had a "significant" amount of cash taken. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of East William St.
Police said the victim had hired the suspect to do repairs on a front porch and front doorway. He left money in his vehicle, and said the suspect was standing by the vehicle with a gun when he came back to it.
Details on the suspect's identity has not been released, but police said they do have that information. The suspect is wanted on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.