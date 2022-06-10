HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of robbing a Hardee's at gunpoint.
Police said the suspect, identified as a Black male with a thin build and dreadlocks, entered the Hillsboro store, located at 201 School St., Friday afternoon. They said he was wearing a dark hoodie with a design and writing on the front, along with a mask with light-colored writing on the front of it.
Authorities said he pointed a handgun at the front clerk and demanded cash. When the a manager saw a gun was being pointed at the clerk, she yelled at the suspect to leave and he did, running north from the restaurant.
Police received a call at 1:23 p.m. about the robbery. Officers spoke with community members who saw the suspect several blocks away on foot.
Police contacted nearby businesses for camera footage and obtained the picture attached to this story.
