Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.