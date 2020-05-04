MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two men accused of possessing heroin are behind bars in Coles County.
Mattoon police said they responded at 4:11 a.m. on May 1 to the 1200 block of Charleston Ave. They arrested 24-year-old Kamryn J. Schmitt and 28-year-old Calin D. Garrett. Both men are from Charleston.
The men were trying to place a female person into a car, police said. According to law enforcement, she was going in and out of consciousness and may have overdosed. Responders took her to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment.
Authorities said they found heroin on the Schmitt and Garrett. The suspects face preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance.
They are both in custody Monday at the Coles County Jail.
It's unclear at this time if the hospitalized female might face charges.
