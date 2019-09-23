DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man found trying to steal from a home pointed a weapon at police, officers said.
According to sworn statements, police responded after 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 to a home in the 600 block of S. Crea St., where the homeowner was standing outside. She said she could hear someone in the home and told authorities nobody had permission to be there.
Police said they entered and immediately heard someone in the living room. They gave an order for that person to “make yourself known” and heard the sound of someone cocking a shotgun.
Raul Morales, 64, was discovered in the home, police said, before he pointed a loaded shotgun at two officers. After authorities gave several commands, he dropped the shotgun and went to the ground before his arrest.
Morales had live ammunition, jewelry, clothing and other household items “stuffed in every pocket” of his jeans, according to statements, and all of it was confirmed to belong to people living at that home.
The suspect is charged with residential burglary, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition with no FOID card. His bail is set at $70,000 in Macon County.