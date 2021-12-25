URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A homeless man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into and stole from a campus apartment while University of Illinois students were gone for break.
According to the News-Gazette, Champaign police used surveillance video from an apartment building in the 500 block of South Locust Street to identify Daniel Bailey, 22, as one of two men seen inside the building taking items early Wednesday.
Bailey is expected to be formally charged with residential burglary on Monday.
Earlier this month, Bailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery for trying to rob a UI student at an ATM inside a campus bar Nov. 16 while insinuating that he was armed. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and two weeks in jail.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set Bailey's bond at $50,000.
A Champaign police report said one of the occupants who was still in town got an alert from another that the surveillance camera in the building had detected someone inside.
When he checked his apartment, he saw a door unlocked.
The occupant told police his XBOX, computer and headphones were missing.
Police said they found no forced entry based on the surveillance video. The occupant said that someone likely left a door unlocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.