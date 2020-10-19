DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man threatened people with a gun in his home and fired the weapon, police said.
According to a press release, several people were in the suspect's home when he became angry in an argument. Police said he then showed and fired the gun.
There were no injuries as officers said the victims were able to safely leave and notify authorities. Officers responded at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police set up a perimeter around the home. The suspect, identified as Clarence Hardimon, 66, surrendered without incident, per the release.
Officers said they found three guns in the home, including one that was reported as stolen.
Hardimon was taken to the Danville Public Safety Building, where he awaits arraignment on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The case is still currently under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
