CASEY, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Casey are hoping someone recognizes a woman who was found near Interstate 70 in 2013.
On Oct. 18, 2013 a decomposed woman's body was found along the westbound entrance ramp to I-70 near Illinois Route 49 in Casey. Illinois Department of Transportation personnel found the woman.
It's been nearly six years since the woman was found and police are still trying to identify her.
The woman is described to be a white female in her 20s or 30s with dark hair. The woman was about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She had no tattoos and could have weighed about 140 pounds.
Investigators are hoping to identify the woman to help find her family.
Anyone with information should contact Illinois State Police Zone 7 in Effingham at 217-342-7853.