DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a house fire on E. Williams St. was intentionally set and tied to looting and riots that broke out in Decatur overnight.
A Mt. Zion ladder truck was called in to help. When crews got the call, they only had two engines available to respond so they started requesting help from neighboring departments.
The Decatur Fire Chief previously said the fire was believed to be arson. Police confirmed later Monday afternoon they believe it is tied to looting that happened following peaceful protests downtown Sunday.
No one was injured in the house fire.
This is a developing story, WAND will keep you updated as more information comes in.
