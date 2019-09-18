CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were hurt after their Jeep went airborne and crashed on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. Police said the driver had been drinking.
It happened Sept. 3 around 1:10 p.m. on Bradley Ave. at I-57 in a construction zone.
Ashia Marshall, 28, of Champaign was driving. Robert Spears, 35, of Champaign and Maurice Conley, 43, of Champaign were passengers.
Police said Marshall was driving east on Bradley Ave. when she drove through the intersection at Bluegrass Lane, continuing into a closed road in the construction zone.
Officers said they drove to the end of the road and went airborne, landing on the right shoulder of I-57.
The driver and passengers were all taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Marshall was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The crash is still being investigated.