RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released the name of a man involved in an 8-hour standoff with law enforcement.
The standoff began at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 900 block of E. Kinzie St. A police statement released some hours later claimed 36-year-old Jeremy Fishburn had threatened his girlfriend with a weapon. Police said he also threatened to hurt any officer who tried to go into the home.
The Sangamon County Crisis Negotiation Unit showed up to the scene at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, and negotiations ended just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department says they believe Fishburn discharged a weapon while officers were making entry into the house.
Fishburn was taken to the hospital for evaluations before law enforcement booked him into the Sangamon County Jail Thursday.
Spaulding, Sherman and Williamsville police departments joined Riverton police and the county in the standoff response.
The Riverton Police Department preliminarily charging Fishburn with aggravated assault, unlawful use of weapon, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Law enforcement have debriefed and cleared the scene just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
