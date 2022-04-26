ILLINOIS (WAND) - Police identify man arrested for stealing a Chicago ambulance.
According to police, on April 25, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., ISP District 5 assisted the Chicago Police Department with the recovery of a stolen Chicago Fire Department Ambulance and as a result of the incident arrested Benjamin K. Herrington 46, of Chicago, IL.
Police report Herrington was charged with fleeing to elude a Peace Officer, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Troopers reported the stolen ambulance stopped on Interstate 55 southbound near mile post 217 (IL-17), which is in Livingston County, at about 6:30 p.m.
Herrington was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released to police custody and transported to the Grundy County Jail awaiting transfer to Cook County.
At 7:14 p.m., state police said I-55 in both directions near mile post 217 was closed.
Chicago PD is the lead investigating agency for this incident. No further information has been released at this time.
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
