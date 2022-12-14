JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville Police detained a 26-year-old student armed with two bladed weapons in a dormitory, on Wednesday.
According to Jacksonville PD, at approximately 4:45am officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the Illinois College Campus in reference to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress.
Illinois College Public Safety was first to respond and directed arriving officers to the third floor of a dormitory in which the suspect was encountered.
Officers quickly deescalated the situation and convinced the student to lay down on the floor.
Authorities say the student was then taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The student was charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and three counts of Home Invasion, remains detained at the Morgan County Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jacksonville Police Detectives at 217-479-4630.
