MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators said a swastika and other pictures showing up in Google searches for Mt. Zion High School came from sources outside of the United States.
In a Thursday night update, police said information gathered showed the pictures were not from the U.S. and were "intended to be a sick, disgusting prank". The update came from the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System.
There is no indication of a viable threat to the school, authorities said. The pictures are now no longer showing on Google.
"Again, the investigation is ongoing and the MZPD will continue to work with the Mt. Zion School District to provide a safe environment for all students," officials said in the alert.
Mt. Zion High School had an increased police presence Wednesday at the school to ensure student safety.