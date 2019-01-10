EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested for impersonating a police officer is now fit to stand trial.
Justin Hefner appeared in court on Thursday after he was evaluated at the VA hospital in Danville.
In February 2018, Sheriff's deputies say Justin A. Hefner came to the Edgar County Sheriff's office and said he was a federal agent and needed help arresting some people from Paris. He was wearing an outer vest with a badge and a holster with the butt of a pistol showing.
Wood said deputies recognized Hefner as having impersonated police before. He was arrested and charged him with three counts of false impersonating officer.
He's due back in court on Monday.