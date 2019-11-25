SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Illinois State Police and other law enforcement from across Illinois to keep the roads safe.
Lt. Anthony Mayfield with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said agencies are receiving grants to up their patrols from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"We partner up with IDOT," Mayfield said. "IDOT has federally funded grant money that goes towards certain campaigns, and Thanksgiving is one of those campaigns."
Mayfield said these campaigns focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.
"Increased volume of traffic equals increased accidents," Mayfield said. "In 2018, IDOT reported 15 motor vehicle-related fatalities, five of which included alcohol."
Increased patrols have already begun and will run until the early morning hours of Dec. 2.
"If you're traveling this holiday weekend, make sure you buckle up and make sure you drive sober," Mayfield said.