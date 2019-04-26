MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - An Indianapolis woman is accused of using fake $100 bills around Mattoon.
Police arrested 24-year-old Cherith Hadnott on four felony counts of forgery.
She was arrested Wednesday.
Police said on Tuesday, Hadnott used counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at three businesses in Mattoon.
She got real money back in change.
Hadnott tried to make another purchase using fake money at another business police said, but was unsuccessful.
Hadnott was arrested in Charleston, where police said she also used fake money.
Hadnott is in custody at the Coles County Jail.