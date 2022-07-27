SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are looking for a male suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint at the County Market located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy in Springfield.
According to Police, on July 19, at approximately 10:45 p.m. after being followed by an older model black vehicle driven by a black female, the victim pulled into County Market.
Police said a black male, approximately 25-30 years old, then exited the black vehicle, walked up to the victim’s vehicle, and pointed a pistol at the victim’s head demanding everything they had.
The victim gave the suspect approximately $3 and drove away from the scene.
If you have any information on a possible suspect call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, cashfortips.us, or use the P3 app.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
