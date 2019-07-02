CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are saying the 1-year-old killed by a pellet rifle in Champaign Monday died in a "sad, unfortunate accident".
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich told The News-Gazette the death of Loryn I. Brown was not intentional in a statement. Authorities found Brown in the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive in Champaign Monday before she was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Brown was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m. Monday.
“Although we are continuing to investigate the incident involving the 1-year-old, our preliminary investigation suggests this was a tragic accident,” Yelich's statement said. “We don’t believe there was any intent, and we don’t believe this was an instance of gun violence. This was a sad, unfortunate accident.”
Preliminary autopsy results show Brown died from a rifle pellet wound to the chest. An inquest is possible at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign police are continuing to investigate.