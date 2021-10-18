MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - An injured child was found inside of a vehicle where Mattoon police said they found a suspect who possessed meth.
On the evening of Oct. 10, authorities responded to the 200 block of S. Logan Ave., where they went to a local business to check on the well-being of a child. Police said they found Slade Easter, 20, and a child inside of a vehicle.
Meth and hypodermic syringes were discovered in the vehicle, officers said, and the child in Easter's care was observed to be lethargic with a "substantial amount" of bruises and cuts on their body. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
In the investigation, police said they identified Easter as the sole caretaker of the child in the time leading up to the complaint. In a subsequent examination, further injuries to the child, including the loss of teeth, were discovered.
Easter is charged with possession of meth, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, endangering the life/health of a child and aggravated battery of a child. He is hold at the Coles County Safety and Detention Center with bail set at $400,000 (10 percent to apply).
Records show Easter has pending criminal Coles County charges, including possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of bail bond.
