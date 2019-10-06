CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) — Two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a late Saturday shooting in Champaign, police said Sunday.
Lt. Nathan Rath in a news release said police, at 11:43 p.m., were called for a reported shooting in the parking lot of a private business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue.
Officers administered aid to the 25-year-old victim at the scene, and he was later transported to a local hospital. A short time later, the release said, police learned that a 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
Police said a preliminary investigation found that Saturday night's incident began as a physical altercation, and led to both of the victims being shot.
As of Sunday morning, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at (217) 351-4545 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Calls made to CrimeStoppers remain anonymous, and anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the shooting will be paid a reward up to $1,000.