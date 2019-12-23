DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police on Monday said a man was taken a local hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash at North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Wabash Avenue.
Lt. Shannon Seal said the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. after a four-door sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman attempted to turn left onto Wabash and collided with a pickup truck headed southbound on Martin Luther King.
The truck's driver, a 34-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains.
Seal said the pickup truck also struck a building at 559 E. Wabash, and that the building appeared to be abandoned.
Both drivers received citations Monday afternoon. The woman was cited for failing to yield while turning left, while the man was cited for driving on a suspended license. No other injuries were reported, Seal said.