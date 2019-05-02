DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating after they say two men were shot at Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package at 3775 N. Woodford St. in Decatur.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and located two men shot in the parking lot.
Police had the perimeter of the bar and parking lot blocked off by crime tape as they investigated.
Officials say the two victims were taken to a local hospital. They are both expected to be OK.
No arrests have been made and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is the second shooting at Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package in the last 30 days. On April 7th 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield was shot and killed. Police say they don't believe the shootings are related.