CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after an inmate's ex-husband was able to gain access to the Christian County Jail by posing as her lawyer, officials said.
Officials tell WAND TV that on Sunday, July 17 just before 8:30 p.m. a deputy left out of a side garage door at the jail that they use for intake and left the door open for about 30 seconds.
In that time, the suspect, James Lindsey, who was parked behind the squad cars in a side parking lot walked in wearing a suit coat. He clicked the speaker buzzer and introduced himself as a lawyer representing a specific inmate.
Lindsey was allowed inside and brought into the room where lawyers speak with incarcerated clients.
When the inmate was brought in, she told the guard the man was not her lawyer and was in fact, her ex-husband.
The deputy asked Lindsey to show identification, which he did. But he was not able to show anything that proved he was an attorney.
Officials Lindsey was removed from the building and determined to be intoxicated. He was sent away. Thursday morning, the States Attorney's Office charged Lindsey with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
WAND TV is following this story and speaking with the Sheriff about security and safety measures going forward at the jail.
