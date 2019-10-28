DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Steak ‘n Shake employee found intoxicated in the restaurant fought with police when they arrived, officers said.
According to sworn statements, police came to the restaurant (2250 S. Mt. Zion Road) after 4 a.m. Saturday and found 30-year-old David P. Burwell lying on the floor. At that point, officers said they took him into non-arrest custody because he was unable to care for his basic needs, then took him to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Burwell went to the emergency room area, where he waited with officers to learn where to go. Officers said he then became agitated and hooked his arm around an officer’s arm, then pulled the officer toward him to try and bring them to the ground.
Police said they then took Burwell to the ground, where he continued to fight with them. Officers used a stun gun on him twice, statements said.
Police then took Burwell to the Macon County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Authorities set his bail at $15,000 in Macon County.