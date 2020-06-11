DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mother who caused her infant child's death while "co-sleeping" with him is facing charges, Decatur police said.
When police responded at 4:13 a.m. on Feb. 27 to a South McClellan Street address, Jennifer Bishop, 32, told them her 2-month-old son wasn't breathing.
A forensic pathologist ruled after an autopsy that the child died from "asphyzia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult." Police said evidence showed Bishop was co-sleeping with the child after she drank a bottle of whiskey and full bottle of NyQuil and consumed prescription medication (including Ambilify).
Bishop is charged with endangering the life and health of a child. She was booked into the Macon County Jail on June 10 following an investigation by authorities.
Bishop was arrested in 2017 for endangering the life and health of a child after driving while intoxicated with a child in the car. For that crime, she began serving 24 months of probation in November 2018.
Bishop is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for an initial bond appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.