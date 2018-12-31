DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police are looking for suspects in an armed robberies.
The second robbery took place on Dec. 30 around 8:53 P.M. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers say a driver for the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant was robbed at gunpoint. The victim stated they took an undisclosed amount of money, his keys, and his food he was delivering. The victim said the suspects then stole his vehicle and drove away southbound on Cronkhite St. Two hours later police located the abandoned stolen vehicle in the area of Fairweight St. and Factory St.
The first suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing with a black cloth over his face.
The second suspect was described as a male wearing a grey shirt and was younger possibly in his late teens or early twenty’s. There were no injuries reported during this incident.