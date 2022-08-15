DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police.
Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no suspect information at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.