(NBC CHICAGO)- Police search NW Indiana School after receiving reports of an active shooter.
Lake Central High School in NW, Indiana, went on lockdown early Wednesday morning.
Roger Patz, a spokesperson for the St. John Police Department told NBC Chicago, the school was locked down around 10 a.m. as police investigated a call about an active shooter at the school's campus.
The situation brought a massive police presence to the school, though there was never a report of injury or shots fired.
"At this point, I can say that there was an initial call of an active shooter at the high school," Patz said. "Officers responded, and everyone is safe."
Just after noon, officers were still conducting "a final methodical search of the Lake Central Campus so that nothing is missed," Patz said.
"Again, there were no shots fired and no injuries," he added. "The methodical search is being conducted out of an abundance of caution."
The Lake Central Schools district said a phone message went out to families saying a 911 call was made and two students were taken in for questioning, but Patz could not immediately confirm that information.
A Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency spokesman had earlier confirmed the school was on lockdown but said: "everything is speculation so far."
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the school "due to police activity."
"Please avoid the area of Lake Central High School due to police activity," Lake County's emergency communications office tweeted. "We will share information as soon as it is provided by the St John Police Department."
US 41 was closed between 77th and 85th as an investigation continued, authorities said.
According to Patz, more than 17 police departments from Lake County, Indiana, responded to the scene.
The Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency advised parents not to report to the school and not to call 911, citing the "evolving situation."
"If your child is a student, DO NOT report to the school and DO NOT call 911, please. Await communication from the school or law enforcement agency/ies," the agency wrote on Facebook. "Our office is monitoring the situation and ready to provide support if we are contacted by the school or other agency/ies."
At this time, no further information has been released. This is a developing story and continues to be updated as more information becomes available.
