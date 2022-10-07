DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street.
Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening.
No injuries have been reported.
At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
