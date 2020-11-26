CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 31-year-old man found dead after police respond to reports of shots being fired on the 2500 block of Leeper Court.
Police responded to the call around 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, Nov.26, and found the victim lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.
Alan T. Harden, of Decatur, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Harden was outside at a gathering when the suspect(s) approached and fired multiple rounds, fatally striking him.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police are currently investigating the crime and ask that residents or businesses within the area check for possible exterior surveillance video.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information on this incident to please contact the police at 217-351-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.