RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident.
According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police will be in the area investigating, so expect traffic delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
