FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County Sheriff Patrol Deputies and the Decatur Park District Police responded to complaints of a fight involving a large group of people at Hickory Point Mall on Saturday.
According to police at approximately 2:00 p.m. on May 7, callers to dispatch reported that there were gunshots fired during the altercation.
Several stores in the mall locked down in caution until the area was determined to be safe by law enforcement.
Deputies determined that there had NOT been any gunshots during the altercation, and instead was just a physical fight between two people.
The matter is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
