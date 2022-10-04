CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to reports of shots fired in Champaign.
According to the News Gazette, around 5:45 p.m., police received several reports of shots being fired, and reports of possibly multiple people injured in the 1100 block of North Third Street.
Police are currently investigating this incident. At this time no further information has been released.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update with the latest information.
