URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating a shots fired incident that was reported Tuesday night in Urbana.
Police said around 11:50 PM on Tuesday, Urbana officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard.
According to police when officers arrived they discovered that nobody was injured, but 3 shell casings were located in the roadway.
Police said it wasnt until the following morning, Wednesday around 10 a.m. a resident in the 2300 block of E. Main found that their house had been struck by bullets multiple times.
Authorities report an additional 6 shell casings, all of the same caliber as the previously recovered shell casings, were found in the area.
Witnesses told police a dark SUV speeding and ignoring stop signs in the area after the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320.
lArrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.